Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Down 3.7%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 133,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,099,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APLT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,389.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $154,838.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,389.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,104 shares of company stock worth $2,469,181 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,466,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,139,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,975,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.