HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCI. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised shares of HCI Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.33.

HCI Group stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $121.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.14.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

In other news, Director Sanjay Madhu sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.72, for a total transaction of $391,063.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,512,936.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjay Madhu sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.72, for a total transaction of $391,063.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,069 shares of company stock valued at $10,397,354 over the last 90 days. 25.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 100.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 253.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

