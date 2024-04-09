Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EXR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a sector underperform rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.17.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $149.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.41. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.