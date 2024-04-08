Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $125.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Synaptics by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Synaptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Synaptics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.21. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

