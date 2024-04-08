Reviewing Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genenta Science and CRISPR Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genenta Science N/A N/A -$8.93 million N/A N/A CRISPR Therapeutics $371.21 million 13.60 -$153.61 million ($1.96) -32.09

Genenta Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

15.1% of Genenta Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Genenta Science and CRISPR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genenta Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics 2 6 9 0 2.41

CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $74.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.84%. Given CRISPR Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CRISPR Therapeutics is more favorable than Genenta Science.

Profitability

This table compares Genenta Science and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A CRISPR Therapeutics N/A -8.09% -6.73%

Risk and Volatility

Genenta Science has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

