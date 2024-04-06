Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Sells $93,460.05 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $93,460.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,893,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ZLAB stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.11). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 125.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $65.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after buying an additional 3,413,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,737,000 after buying an additional 80,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after buying an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 62.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after buying an additional 923,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

