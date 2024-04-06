Scott Bizily Sells 8,153 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $259,102.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $55,201.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $204,388.32.

On Monday, March 18th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $54,722.50.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Scott Bizily sold 1,909 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,270.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $48,422.50.

On Thursday, February 8th, Scott Bizily sold 6,244 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $171,710.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

FDMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDMT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 658,069 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 34,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.