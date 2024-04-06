HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $440.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

