HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
View Our Latest Report on HarborOne Bancorp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance
HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $440.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.74.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HarborOne Bancorp
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.