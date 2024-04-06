Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Sells $54,000.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Certara Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after acquiring an additional 626,267 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $169,135,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,974,000 after acquiring an additional 77,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,140,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CERT shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

