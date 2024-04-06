Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Sells $54,000.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Certara Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on CERT shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Certara
About Certara
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.