Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells $69,027.14 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Asana Trading Down 1.1 %

Asana stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.22. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Asana by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 170.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Asana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

