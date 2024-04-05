Riverbridge Partners LLC Invests $151,000 in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,562 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 129,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. 1,324,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,434. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.1695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

