Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 3,786 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.43 on Friday, reaching $475.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.35 and its 200-day moving average is $432.43. The stock has a market cap of $380.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

