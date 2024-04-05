Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DASTY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. 59,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,477. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Dassault Systèmes Profile

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.