Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,269.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,715,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CPB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,744. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

