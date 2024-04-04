Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 52,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 163,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 869,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.38. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

