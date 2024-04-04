Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $893,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,913,000 after buying an additional 2,393,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.32.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.42. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $297.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

