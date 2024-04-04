Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $406.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MOH. UBS Group upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.82.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MOH traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $379.52. 86,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,767. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.71 and a 200 day moving average of $368.02.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $2,814,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.