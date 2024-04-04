Estate Counselors LLC Buys 100,065 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 9.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $75,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $257.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $363.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.