Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 4.34.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

