TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

