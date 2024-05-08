FY2026 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after acquiring an additional 556,370 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after buying an additional 305,264 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,513,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after buying an additional 205,319 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

