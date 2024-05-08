Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Sell Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their sell rating on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.83.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPLD

Upland Software Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Upland Software by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.