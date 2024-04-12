Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $79.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLMR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palomar from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $75.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.21. Palomar has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $25,434.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 70,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $25,434.99. Following the transaction, the president now owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,557. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at $891,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 50.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

