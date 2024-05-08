Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of -1.13. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 100,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Barclays PLC raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 206.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 99,744 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 53,774 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

