Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENR. Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of ENR opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 27.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

