Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Declines By 5.2%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 91,200 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on AKA shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.85). a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $148.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 585,353 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

