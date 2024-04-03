Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Down 5.1% in March

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 31,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Frequency Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of FEIM opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. Frequency Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 million, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.46.
Insider Transactions at Frequency Electronics
In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,602,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,921.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
About Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.
