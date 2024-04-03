Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $61.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

