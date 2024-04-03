Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $69.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

NYSE AAP opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,958,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,550 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,882,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after buying an additional 842,208 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

