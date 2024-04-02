Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) VP Jason T. Lawson Sells 220 Shares

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dycom Industries Stock Performance
Dycom Industries stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.24. The company had a trading volume of 202,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $146.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average of $108.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,646,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $15,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
Dycom Industries Company Profile
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.
