Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $71,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,566.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,161. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,587.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,327.17. The company has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $24.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

