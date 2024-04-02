Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.