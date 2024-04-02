Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TSQ. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSQ

Townsquare Media Trading Up 6.4 %

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Shares of TSQ opened at $11.68 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $194.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.37%.

Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media

In other news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $43,771.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 701,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,832 shares of company stock worth $151,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.