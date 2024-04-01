Achilles B. Kintiroglou Sells 4,000 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,799.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
AdvanSix Price Performance
ASIX stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.17. 153,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,565. The company has a market cap of $725.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $41.11.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $382.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
AdvanSix Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,579,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after purchasing an additional 401,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,142,000 after purchasing an additional 48,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AdvanSix
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.