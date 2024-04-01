Achilles B. Kintiroglou Sells 4,000 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,799.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ASIX stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.17. 153,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,565. The company has a market cap of $725.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $41.11.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $382.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,579,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after purchasing an additional 401,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,142,000 after purchasing an additional 48,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

