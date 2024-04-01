Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HEICO Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HEI-A traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.61. The company had a trading volume of 188,372 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.76.

Get HEICO alerts:

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.