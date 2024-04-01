Financial Contrast: Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) & NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NXP Semiconductors and Canaan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 5 11 0 2.59 Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus price target of $238.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.06%. Canaan has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 203.57%. Given Canaan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 21.07% 38.94% 13.63% Canaan -195.84% -80.13% -63.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Canaan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $13.28 billion 4.76 $2.80 billion $10.71 23.00 Canaan $211.48 million 1.55 -$414.15 million ($2.40) -0.58

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 3.01, meaning that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Canaan on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

