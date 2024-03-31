Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

