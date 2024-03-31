BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) PT Lowered to $7.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioAtla’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioAtla

BioAtla Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BCAB opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,198,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,270 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 819,894 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in BioAtla by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,268,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 689,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioAtla by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 579,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.