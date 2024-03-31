Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of APDN opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 159.93% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.