MBL Wealth LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

