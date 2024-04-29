Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$74.00 at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.96.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$51.87 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.15 and a 12 month high of C$67.67. The stock has a market cap of C$21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

