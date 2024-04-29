Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$74.00 at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.96.
View Our Latest Analysis on Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.3 %
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.