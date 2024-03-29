International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,742,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,399. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

