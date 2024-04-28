White Pine Capital LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $15.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,500,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,324,858. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.42 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

