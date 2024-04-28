Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 272 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,304,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $189,165,000 after acquiring an additional 385,489 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 290,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 27,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,783,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,514,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.