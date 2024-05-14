Contrasting Blue Owl Capital Co. III (OBDE) and The Competition

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) is one of 667 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blue Owl Capital Co. III to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital Co. III $422.83 million $271.96 million 7.12 Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors $1.11 billion $81.14 million 67.32

Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Owl Capital Co. III. Blue Owl Capital Co. III is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital Co. III 63.33% 13.62% 6.78% Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors -15.94% -43.57% 0.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors 126 573 868 14 2.49

Blue Owl Capital Co. III currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.05%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 69.62%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

