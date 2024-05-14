Contrasting Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP)

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and Arcimoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto -751.99% -222.57% -91.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Arcimoto shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Arcimoto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A -$222.10 million N/A N/A Arcimoto $6.56 million 0.55 -$62.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and Arcimoto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arcimoto has higher revenue and earnings than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and Arcimoto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zapp Electric Vehicles Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcimoto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcimoto has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcimoto beats Zapp Electric Vehicles Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand, with additional office in Paris, France.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle; and Arcimoto Flatbed, a prototype that eschews the rear seat. In addition, it develops Rapid Responder for emergency services and security; Cameo for film, sports, and influencers; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine, as well as Mean Lean Machine, a class 3 e-trike. The company also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Eugene, Oregon.

