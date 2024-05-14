Contrasting Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) & CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Electra Battery Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $204.44 million 0.53 -$2.45 million $0.09 13.33 Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.38) -1.22

Profitability

Electra Battery Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBAK Energy Technology. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBAK Energy Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 4.62% 8.81% 3.73% Electra Battery Materials N/A -7.87% -4.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CBAK Energy Technology and Electra Battery Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Electra Battery Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Electra Battery Materials has a consensus target price of $1.93, suggesting a potential upside of 313.71%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company also develops and manufactures NCM precursor and cathode materials. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is based in Dalian, China.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

