Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $149.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 599.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after buying an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,621,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 233,362.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,940,000 after buying an additional 1,323,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $147.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.27. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.