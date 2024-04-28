Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,538,000 after buying an additional 405,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,630,000 after buying an additional 309,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after buying an additional 308,683 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.60.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $415.78 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

