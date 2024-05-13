Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.10

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 1224146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.17 ($0.01).

Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Dekel Agri-Vision

In other news, insider Lincoln John Moore purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,279.83). 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

